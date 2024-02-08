FPJ Cyber Secure: Andheri Company Swindled Of ₹51.26 Lakh In Man-In-The-Middle-Attack Fraud

The police are on the lookout for an unknown scammer for allegedly duping an Andheri based private company to the tune of Rs 51.26 lakh in a man-in-middle attack cyber-crime.

According to the police, the complainant is the director of the company that is into the business of buying and selling and importing and exporting chemical products. For the past six to seven years, the company had been into buying of the products with an England based company and used to communicate with each other on their official email addresses.

Details of fraud

Based on the emails sent by the England based company, the complainant's company used to transfer money in the bank account details provided by the foreign based company. Few months ago, the complainant's company had received an email looking similar to an official of the England based company informing them that they had changed their company's bank account.

The victim's company had made a payment of Rs 51.26 lakh in USD in the beneficiary bank account provided by the scammers. Later, when the complainant inquired with the England based company's executive about the payment made, the latter informed that his company had not received any payment, police said.

The victim then informed the company about the email which his company had received and was shocked to know that the said mail was not sent by the England based company and that a bogus email of the company was created to dupe the victim's company.

Company launches police complaint

The company then lodged a complaint with the police in this regard. A case has been registered under the Indian Penal Code sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and sections 43 (penalty and compensation for damage to computer, computer system, etc), 66 (computer related offences), 66C (identity theft), 66D (cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the Information Technology Act.