FPJ Cyber Secure: Businessman Duped Of ₹14.20 Lakh By Scammers Promising Campa Cola Dealership

A 49-year-old businessman has been duped by scammers to the tune of Rs 14.20 lakh on the pretext of providing him a dealership of Campa Cola soft drink. The scammers had prepared a bogus website, email addresses and documents to dupe the victims. Previously too, scammers had tried to dupe three persons for providing them franchise and the case was registered by the police in December last year.

Details of case

According to the police, in the current case, the victim is a native of Beed. The victim wanted to take a dealership of Campa Cola and in December last year, he surfed on the internet regarding the same and came across a fraudulent website misusing the name of the company. The victim then registered his details on the said website.

On December 11, the victim received a phone call from a person who claimed to be from Campa Cola and inquired with the victim if he had applied online for a dealership. Then onwards till December 31, the accused persons induced the victim to pay Rs 14.20 lakh in different beneficiary bank accounts, on various pretexts such as registration fee, agreement fee, security deposit amount etc.

The accused persons had also created bogus email IDs of the company in order to communicate with the victim. However, when the demand for money kept continuing, the victim suspected something amiss and later realised that he had been duped. He then approached the police and got an offence registered in the matter on Monday.

Victim files police case



The police have registered a case under sections 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 465 (forgery), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 470 (forged document or electronic record) and 471 (using as genuine a forged document or electronic record) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 66C (punishment for identity theft), 66D (cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the Information Technology Act.