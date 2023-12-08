FPJ Cyber Secure: 51-Yr-Old Bizman Claims Hackers Used His Account To Deposit, Transfer ₹1.16 Cr | FPJ

Mumbai: A 51-year-old businessman has lodged a complaint with police after cyber-fraudsters deposited Rs 1.16 crore in his bank account without his knowledge and consent. The said amount was then sent to various other accounts by the fraudsters, police said.

The victim, a Kalamboli resident, has his company’s account in the Kamothe branch of a private bank. The victim had not been using the said bank account for the last three years and since there had been frequent calls from the bank to activate the account, on October 7, he had visited the branch to update his account details.

Victim Receives Notice In Cheating Case

Some days later, he received a message on his mobile informing that his bank account had been activated. On November 20, he received a letter from the bank informing that Rs 50,000 had been fraudulently deposited in his account. The victim then visited the bank and the bank official asked him to return the money in his account to the sender's account.

On the same day, the victim received a notice from Bangalore Police, asking him to appear before them in a case under sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code and 66C (identity theft), 66D (cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the Information Technology Act.

₹1.16 Cr Deposited To Victim's Account, Later Sent To Various Others

Once again, the victim visited his bank and on checking his bank statement, he realised that between October 13 and October 21, Rs 1.16 crore had been deposited in his account without his consent and this said amount was then sent to various others through UPI.

At this point, the victim realised that some unknown person had allegedly hacked his bank account and had been depositing and sending all the money in his bank account to various places through UPI. Also, complaints have been filed at various places claiming that money had been deposited in this account.

The victim then approached police and got an offence registered in the matter on Monday. A case has been registered by the police under section 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 43A (compensation for failure to protect data), 66C (identity theft), 66D (cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the Information Technology Act.