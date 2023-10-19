FPJ CAMPAIGN: Mumbai Cabbies Don't Care A Damn | Vijay Gohil

On the first day of its revived campaign against refusal to ply (RTP), the Free Press Journal on Wednesday found that around 80% of taxi drivers, who were asked to ply short distances in south Mumbai, brazenly refused.

The RTP continues to be a menace despite the existence of several helplines launched by the state transport department. Many errant taxi and auto-rickshaw drivers continue to refuse short-distance passengers without fear of repercussions.

To check the ground reality, the FPJ hit the roads and tried to find a taxi for popular routes like CSMT to Churchgate, CSMT to Mantralaya, Mantralaya to Churchgate, CSMT to Metro and Mantralaya to CSMT. However, like scores of commuters, this newspaper also couldn't find a taxi for these destinations.

What's even more concerning is that many drivers displayed no fear of the law and bluntly refused passengers in front of Mantralaya. Summing up the annoying experience, commuter Santosh Thakur said that finding a taxi for CSMT or Churchgate is like winning a lottery given the scarcity of drivers willing to accept such fares.

While RTP is not a novel problem in Mumbai, the sheer number of refusals has grown substantially. When questioned about this issue, officials from the state transport department expressed their commitment to investigate each case reported by passengers. However, they said that many people don't complain and instead look for another cab.

The officials appealed to Mumbaikars to report each and every instance of RTP so that effective action can be taken against the errant drivers. Many citizens remain unaware that cab drivers cannot refuse passengers without a valid reason and the passengers have the right to register a complaint if they do so. But, most commuters are reluctant to lodge a formal grievance, thinking little will be done to rectify the situation.

RTP issue is a long-standing problem that continues to plague the city's commuters. It is heartening to see efforts like the FPJ's campaign which shed light on the issue, but a collective endeavour involving the authorities as well as passengers is necessary to address the problem, said Laxmikant Shah from Borivali, who works with a Nariman Point-based law firm. Stricter enforcement of existing regulations coupled with greater awareness among the public can help to solve the issue, he said.

