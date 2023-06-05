Four Olympic-Size Swimming Pools Planned For Mira-Bhayandar

Foundation Stone being laid for the construction of the Olympic-sized swimming pool | Suresh Golani

Mira Bhayandar: Good news for competitive swimmers! They will no longer have to travel to Mumbai and Thane for training, thanks to the decision made by the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) to construct four Olympic-sized swimming pools at strategic locations in the twin-city. Alongside the swimming pools, the civic administration will also build sports complexes that will include well-equipped gymnasiums and other sports amenities.

Foundation stone laid

The foundation stone was laid at Mahajan Wadi (survey number 368), Sachin Tendulkar ground (survey number 122), and two locations in the Ramdev park area of Mira Road (survey numbers 230 and 242). The ceremony was attended by Shiv Sena legislator Pratap Sarnaik, Municipal Commissioner Dilip Dhole, senior civic officials, and local citizens on Sunday evening. Sarnaik stated that while the civic administration will maintain the facilities, plans are underway to collaborate with professional academies to train aspiring swimmers. All four pools are expected to be ready within a year.

The swimming pools and sports complex will be constructed with the ₹40 crore (₹10 crore for each facility) fund approved by the state government authorities. The project will also include the construction of proper approach roads to the sports facilities.

