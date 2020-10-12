Four injured after portion of a four storeyed building collapsed at Bhandup

Four people were injured after portion of the second floor of a four storeyed housing society building collapsed on Monday evening.

The incident took place at Indralok Society, Veer Savarkar Road, Bhandup (East) around 8 pm in the evening, civic officials and Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) personnels were deployed at the venue.



According to local BJP corporator Sarika Pawar, the collapsed portion was part of the living room of a second floor appartment. A family of four members resided in the appartment and all the members were severely injured as the portion of the building came down crashing.

"The building was atleast 25 years old, the first floor and the ground floor were empty and total four members lived on the second floor" Pawar told FPJ.



The injured have been identified as, Prashant Bhosle (38), Nikita Bhosle (30), Shreya Bhosle (7) and Riyansh Bhosle (3).

The injured were taken to a local private hospital and medical officers informed that all four of them are in a stable condition presently. Both Shreyas and Riyansh have sustained minor injuries and have been discharged from the hospital, while Prashant and Nikita are out of danger.