Aarey carshed - Environmentalists blame Fadnavis government of fake claims

A day after, the state government announced that the metro carshed at Aarey would be shifted to Kanjurmarg, environment activists and green warriors on Monday raised questions on the funds the previous government claimed to have spent on building the metro carshed at the Aarey forest.

Environmentalist Priya Mishra stated that the then Devendra Fadnavis led BJP government claimed carrying out civil works worth Rs 450 crores at the Aarey forest.

"The total budget of the Aarey carshed was Rs 350 crores, however the then state government had claimed that civil works worth Rs 450 crores have carried out at the Aarey site. But on our visit we saw that only a couple of fences were planted and few metal barricades had been set up" stated Mishra.

Environmentalist, Zoru Bhathena stated that the then Fadnavis government tried to eyewash the Mumbaikars with their own figures.

"If the government wanted to shift the car shed, they could, but they didn't do so. Now in 2020 we are getting exactly what we proposed in 2015 and at the same time the environment won't be harmed" Bhathen stated.

Green activist, Amrita Bhattacharjee applauded the state government for shifting the carshed at Kanjurmarg and stated it to be an ideal location for the carshed.

"Kanjurmarg is an ideal location for setting up carshed because it is at the heart of suburban belt and through this line the western suburbs could be easily connected with the central line" stated Bhattacharjee.