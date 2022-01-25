Former RSS chief Hedgewar refused to meet Subhash Chandra Bose fearing arrest by British rulers, says Maharashtra minister Nitin Raut

Even when the Congress party, which shares power with Shiv Sena and Congress in Maharashtra is struggling to counter attack by BJP after state president Nana Patole’s purported statement in a video that he will abuse and beat PM Modi, a veteran leader and energy minister Nitin Raut on Tuesday targeted former RSS Chief Keshav Hedgewar claiming that he refused to meet Subhash Chandra Bose in Nashik fearing arrest from British rulers. ‘’Those who created divisions in the castes are teaching us wisdom today,’’ he claimed without naming RSS. He was addressing a function at Yavatmal in Vidarbha region.

“When former RSS Sarsanghchalak Hedgewar was staying in Nashik, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose had sent his private secretary there. However, the private secretary apparently heard that Hedgewar told his associate to tell that he was sick and did not want to see Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. The private secretary also heard that Hedgewar was telling his associate if he meets Bose what Britishers will do? They may be put behind the bars,’’ said Raut. He claimed that those slaves were now teaching wisdom.

Raut said Hedgewar declined Netaji's invitation fearing that the arrest by British rulers.

However, BJP Yavatmal district president Nitin Bhutada has suggested that Raut should study before talking about Sarsanghchalak Hedgewar.

Congress insiders said that Patole and Raut seem to be involved in a competition to target RSS and BJP in a bid to project themselves hardcore secularists. ‘’ However, in their aggression against BJP and RSS, they are cutting a sorry figure. The Congress party is facing a major embarrassment due to such statements being made to remain in limelight,’’ said a senior Congress legislator.

Published on: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 11:45 PM IST