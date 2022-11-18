Former Mumbai cop Sachin Vaze granted bail in money laundering case, will remain in jail in other cases

Mumbai: Court refuses to defreeze account linked with Sachin Vaze which got Rs. 1.5 Cr credit after Mansukh Hiran murder | Photo: Twitter Image

Mumbai: On November 18, Thursday, former police officer Sachin Vaze was granted bail in ED's money laundering case. He had sought bail on the grounds that key accused former Maharashtra Home Minister, Anil Deshmukh has got bail from the Bombay High Court and that Vaze himself was never arrested, unlike Deshmukh was.

Sachin Vaze came into the limelight during Maha Vikas Aghadi government for keeping gelatin near Mukesh Ambani's house, Antila.

The session court has given relief to Vaze who has been in custody for several months in the money laundering case. However, as judicial custody has been obtained in other cases, Vaze will continue to be in in jail.