Former LoP Dashrath Bhagat demands restoration of gardens and parks in Navi Mumbai

Bhagat has demanded for a meeting with the civic authorities on February 7 at the headquarters to discuss the issues in several gardens, especially at 65, 77 and 78 wards.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Sunday, February 05, 2023, 10:18 AM IST
Dashrath Bhagat | Facebook
Former NMMC leader of the opposition and BJP leader Dashrath Bhagat, who was going to hold a protest on February 7 over the pathetic conditions of several gardens and parks in the city, has decided not to go forward after the Garden department of NMMC assured that it will take corrective measures.

Now, Bhagat has demanded for a meeting with the civic authorities on February 7 at the headquarters to discuss the issues in several gardens, especially at 65, 77 and 78 wards.

At present, repair and other works are going on at several parks and grounds in various nodes of Navi Mumbai and this has destroyed the trees and green areas.

article-image

