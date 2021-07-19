Former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh to appear before ED after SC verdict

Former Home Minister of Maharashtra Anil Deshmukh informed that Enforcement Directorate (ED) seized his properties worth Rs 4 crores, including his son's property worth Rs 2.60 crores. Dekhmukh alleged that rumours were being spread that the properties attached were of Rs 300 crore and not worth Rs 2.60 crore.
Deshmukh further said that received an ED summon and have filed a petition in Supreme Court. "I will appear before ED after the Supreme court ruling", added the former home minister.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Sunday morning raided former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh’s ancestral house in Wadvihira and Katol in Nagpur district in connection with the ₹100 crore extortion case.
The ED is conducting a probe into the money laundering case related to an alleged multi-crore bribery-cum-extortion racket that led to Deshmukh’s resignation from the post of home minister in April this year.
The ED's case against Deshmukh and others was made out after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) first carried out a preliminary enquiry followed by a regular case being filed on the orders of the Bombay High Court.
The court had asked the CBI to look into the allegations of bribery made against Deshmukh by former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh.
Deshmukh, who resigned as the state home minister in April following the allegations, has denied any wrongdoing.
