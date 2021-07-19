Former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh to appear before ED after SC verdict

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Sunday morning raided former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh’s ancestral house in Wadvihira and Katol in Nagpur district in connection with the ₹100 crore extortion case.



The ED is conducting a probe into the money laundering case related to an alleged multi-crore bribery-cum-extortion racket that led to Deshmukh’s resignation from the post of home minister in April this year.



The ED's case against Deshmukh and others was made out after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) first carried out a preliminary enquiry followed by a regular case being filed on the orders of the Bombay High Court.

The court had asked the CBI to look into the allegations of bribery made against Deshmukh by former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh.

Deshmukh, who resigned as the state home minister in April following the allegations, has denied any wrongdoing.