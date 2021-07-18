Nagpur: ED raids two properties belonging to former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh

The Enforcement Directorate conducted searches at two residences of former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh in Nagpur district on Sunday as part of a probe into a money laundering case, a police official said.

Two separate teams of the ED searched Deshmukh's house in Katol town, located about 60 km from here, and his ancestral home at Wadvihira village near Katol, he said. The searches started at around 6 am, he said.