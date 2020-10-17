Former Cox & Kings staffer, grilled by EOW, found dead near railway tracks two days later

A body found near the railway tracks near Titwala station on October 12, has now been identified as that of Sagar Deshpande, 38, a former accounts manager with Cox & Kings Group (CKG). Deshpande went missing from his home on October 11, two days after being questioned by the Mumbai Police EOW. His family had lodged a missing person’s complaint at Naupada Police Station.

According to police sources, Deshpande is suspected of having committed suicide on the intervening night of October 11 and October 12, as his body was found at 6.30am on October 12. Police also found a four-wheeler parked at a distance. However, since there was no identification available on the body, an Accidental Death Report was registered in connection with the unidentified body.

The body was identified as that of Deshpande's after the police checked all the missing person's reports across the city. His family was informed, who claimed the body on Saturday.

Kotak Mahindra Bank has filed a case against CKG, alleging a fraud of more than Rs 170 crore. Other lenders have also approached EOW against CKG, alleging fraud. A cross complaint has been filed by CKG’s promoter against the management of CKG and six banks for allegedly causing a huge loss. While Deshpande is not an accused in the probe, he was questioned by the EOW.