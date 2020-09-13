For BJP, SSR case not a poll issue in Bihar: Former Maharashtra CM

Mumbai: Even though the BJP has clarified that the Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case will not be a poll issue in Bihar, the former CM Devendra Fadnavis, who has been given the responsibility of Bihar assembly election in-charge of BJP, on Saturday said the party will not sit quiet until the actor gets justice. BJP has been quite vocal on the death case and the investigation by the Mumbai Police.

Fadnavis, who is on Bihar visit, said that BJP will reach out to the voters on the common man’s issue but reiterated that his party would ensure justice to the late Bollywood actor who committed suicide on June 14 at his residence in Mumbai.

Fadnavis said, "Political parties are a mirror of people’s feelings and hence we will not spare any efforts to ensure justice to the late Bollywood hero”. With SSR death turning out to be an issue between the states of Bihar and Maharashtra in the wake of a probe by the Bihar police into an FIR lodged by the actor’s father KK Singh in Patna suspecting foul play, Fadnavis dismissed his appointment as the party’s election in-charge for the state was nothing to do with it.

Fadnavis clarified that before the issue has cropped up he was told by the party that he will have to work in Bihar during assembly elections.

On upcoming elections in Bihar, Fadnavis exuded confidence that people of Bihar will once again elect NDA government with a ”historic majority” which will work in tandem with the Central government to roll out development schemes meant for the people.

Meanwhile, Fadnavis reacted to the retired navy officer allegedly beaten up by Shiv Sena workers. It's a very wrong & kind of 'state-sponsored terror' situation. I called upon Uddhav ji through my tweet to stop goonda raj. 6 accused were released in 10 minutes