For a clean, green Mumbai: City to get more underground bins | FPJ

Mumbai: After a successful trial of underground garbage bins at some places in the city, the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation has now decided to install 30 to 40 more bins in areas with heavy footfall. The civic officials will map underground utilities at the identified locations, the tendering process for which will start next month.

To get rid of the stink from garbage and to make the city look cleaner, the BMC installed underground bins at four places on a pilot basis in 2018 in areas that saw heavy tourist footfall like Cheetah Gate - Fort, Girgaon beach, Aksa beach and Gorai beach. However, while installing the bins in dug-up chambers, the BMC realised that they have to deal with underground utilities and ducts.

The BMC has now decided to install underground bins in civic-run major and peripheral hospitals, nursing homes and also at marketplaces.

“After identifying the sites we will coordinate with the ward and ask for a map of underground utilities in the area. Once the location is finalised a tender process for installing the bins will start within one month," said the civic official from BMC’s Solid Waste Management Department.

How the underground bin is operated

The underground bins are installed in dug-up chambers with the open end facing the ground. A sensor fitted in the bin alerts workers after it becomes full. The bin is then lifted and the garbage is cleared. Each bin comprises two 2.2 cubic metre cabins for dry and wet waste. It can hold up to 500 kg of garbage and each dustbin costs around Rs 15 lakhs.

Other locations where the bins are installed:

Afghan Church – Colaba – 1

Byculla zoo – 1

Sandhu Garden - Chembur -1

Nair hospital – 2

KD compound Kandivali -2

Juhu beach - 2.

Ankur hospital in Bhandup – 3