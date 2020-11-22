Flower vendor, son killed as scooter hits pick-up van

An 80-year-old flower vendor and his son were killed when their scooter rammed a stationary pick-up van in the rear side on Western Express Highway in Santacruz early on Saturday morning.

The incident took place when Shrimani Mali and his son Ravi, 31, both flower vendors from Malad, were going to Dadar flower market to buy flowers. Around 5.45 am while travelling along the Vakola bridge, their scooter rammed the stationary pick-up van stationed in the middle of the bridge.

The Kherwadi police arrested the driver and the owner of the van for causing death by negligence. In his defence, the driver claimed that the truck had run out of fuel.

According to the police, Ravi who was riding the scooter received head injuries while his father threw off the scooter and came under a car which was coming from behind sustaining head injuries.

The two were rushed to Sion hospital where doctors declared them dead on arrival. The police then took pick-up truck's driver Mangeni Mallale, 23, into custody who could not even produce licence after which he along with the owner Mahadev Kolekar, 50, were arrested. Both are residents of Solapur, said police.