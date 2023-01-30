Flower show in Pune: Bhimsen Joshi and Lata Mangeshkar's floral painting main attraction at Empress Botanical Garden | FPJ

Pune: Every year, the flower show at Empress Botanical Garden in Pune is organised in Pune. This year it was held from January 25 to 29 and saw over 15,000 visitors.

This year’s main attraction was Bhimsen Joshi and Lata Mangeshkar's floral paintings made of different petals of various flowers.

Arrangements were made in Japanese style, a variety of bonsai trees, and an Empress Garden with various trees and vines. "Nursery professionals not only from Pune but also from Kolhapur, Sangli, Nashik, Andhra Pradesh and from all over the country participated in this flower show. The speciality of this flower show is that it includes not only flowers but also a variety of ornamental plants in pots, vegetables, flower arrangements, garden replicas, etc.

Various flower, vegetable, and bonsai competitions have been organised for the exhibition. Vendors from Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Sikkim participated enthusiastically in the exhibition. It has various stalls like a nursery, farming equipment, fertilizers, utensils, gardening material, and food materials, where crowds were also seen buying silver, fertilizer, and gardening materials. Along with this, selfie points were also made by the organisation at some places; here too, a crowd was seen.

