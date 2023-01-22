IN PICS: Flowers exhibition at Mumbai Zoo after 2-year break | FPJ

The BMC has organised its annual flowers, vegetables and trees exhibition that will be held at the Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Udyan in Byculla from Feb 3 to 5 after a gap of two years due to the pandemic. Children will get the unique opportunity to see their favourite cartoon characters including the 'Pepa Pig Family', 'Masha and the bear' and 'Tweety' fashioned out of flowers at the exhibition. The exhibition will also showcase the 'G20' logo created of flowers.

This is the 26th edition of the exhibition and the BMC has decided to also include trees, flowers and vegetables from 'G20' member countries. Superintendent of the BMC's garden department, Jitendra Pardeshi said, “The central concept of this year's flower exhibition will be cartoons. You will get to see replicas of various cartoons made from leaves and flowers. We will also create 'selfie points' that will give people the perfect backdrop to take good selfies.”

The exhibition will display a huge variety of flowers, vegetables, species of shrubs, flowering plants, fruit-bearing trees and exotic vegetables. The flower show that was hosted by the BMC two years back was based on Indian classical music. The exhibition was a visual delight with musical instruments made from flowers on display.