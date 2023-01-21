Mumbai: Plot error in Byculla zoo expansion plan; BMC to take action soon | File

Mumbai: The BMC will soon cancel the reservation of a plot near the Byculla zoo, which was marked as a plot for the expansion of Rani Baug in the Development Plan (DP). According to a BMC officer, a 40-50 years old building stands on the spot and it was wrongfully included in the DP.

UDD has sent the matter to the BMC

According to the civic official, 1373.75 sq mt land with plot no. 590 is adjacent to the Jijamata Udyan, outside the wall of the penguin enclosure. However, while marking the boundary lines for the 2034 DP plan, this land was marked as a reserved plot for Rani Baugh expansion.

Later, the owner of the plot came to know about the reservation and approached the Urban Development (UD) Department of the State Government and applied for the rectification. Now the UDD has sent the matter to the BMC.

As per the official, in 2018, when the DP plan was accepted by the State Government, the BMC appealed to the people to come up with objections, if any, in the next three months so the BMC Commissioner can rectify the mistakes under his capacity. However, if the objections were raised after three months, people will have to approach the UDD to get it rectified.

In this case, BMC has received a letter from the UDD and after suggestions and objections from the people, the civic body will send back its report and the State Government will take the decision on the rectification. If the state permits, then the said land will be shown as 'Residential Purpose' in the DP plan.

The Byculla zoo, built in 1862 as a botanical garden, is home to around 335 animals, birds, reptiles, monkeys, crocodiles, an elephant, deer, a hippopotamus, penguins and birds.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)