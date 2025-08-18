Mumbai Housing Society Queries: 'Individual Members Can Hold More Than One Flat In Same Society,' Says Expert | File Pic

I have lost the share certificate of my flat. I have asked the managing committee, but it is not giving a clear picture of the documents required to issue a duplicate share certificate. Please help me with the procedure of getting a duplicate share certificate from the society. Binita Lamba, Andheri

Bylaw 9(b) provides for the requirement to issue duplicate share certificates. You have to make an application to the managing committee, requesting to issue a duplicate share certificate giving reason for the same. Such duplicate share certificates can be issued in the event of the original one being lost or soiled, burnt, disfigured, etc. Since your share certificate is lost, you have to lodge a police complaint and make an affidavit in that regard. Police complaint is not required in any other case mentioned above and only an affidavit mentioning the reason will suffice.

The word 'duplicate' should be marked to the share certificate issued by the managing committee. It should have the same entries as mentioned in the original document in accordance with the register of members and share transfer details, if any. The managing committee should affix the society's seal on the certificate and it shall be signed by the chairman, secretary and one member duly authorised by the committee.

Is it necessary to obtain permission from the society to purchase another flat in my name in the same society? What if I wish to purchase the same in the name of my wife or son? Roshan Singh, Sion

There is a restriction on holding more than one flat in the same society. However, bylaw 60 provides for holding more than one flat. Individual society members may hold more than one flat in the building/s of the society in his name or in the name of any family member. Family here means wife, husband, father, mother, son and unmarried daughter. Appendix 27 to the bylaws provides the format for the application seeking approval of the managing committee to hold more than one flat.

The questions are answered by Sharmila Ranade, a legal expert associated with Mumbai Grahak Panchayat. The questions, in brief, may be sent to fpjchs@gmail.com