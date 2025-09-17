 Flash And Flames Reported In Mumbai Central–Valsad Fast Passenger Loco; No Injuries; VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiFlash And Flames Reported In Mumbai Central–Valsad Fast Passenger Loco; No Injuries; VIDEO

Flash And Flames Reported In Mumbai Central–Valsad Fast Passenger Loco; No Injuries; VIDEO

According to railway authorities, no passengers were harmed and no injuries have been reported. As a precaution, the Overhead Electric (OHE) supply was temporarily switched off to ensure complete safety during inspection and response.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Wednesday, September 17, 2025, 10:17 PM IST
article-image
The train was en route when the incident occurred and is currently stationed safely at Kelve Road platform | X/ @fpjindia

A minor incident involving flash and flames was reported in the electric locomotive of Train No. 59023 Mumbai Central – Valsad Fast Passenger at 7:56 pm on Wednesday. The train was en route when the incident occurred and is currently stationed safely at Kelve Road platform.

Passengers safe, precautionary measures taken

According to railway authorities, no passengers were harmed and no injuries have been reported. As a precaution, the Overhead Electric (OHE) supply was temporarily switched off to ensure complete safety during inspection and response.

Read Also
Mumbai News: Former Lodha Group Director Rajendra Lodha Arrested In ₹85 Crore Fraud Case; Remanded...
article-image

Senior railway officials and technical staff are present at the site to assess the situation and carry out necessary checks. Restoration work is currently underway.

FPJ Shorts
West Bengal Politics Heats Up After Poster Shows PM Modi As Lion, Opposition As Demons - VIDEO
West Bengal Politics Heats Up After Poster Shows PM Modi As Lion, Opposition As Demons - VIDEO
Mumbai–Pune Expressway Tragedy: 25-Year-Old Truck Driver Dies, Cleaner Injured Near Tembhode; Case Registered Posthumously
Mumbai–Pune Expressway Tragedy: 25-Year-Old Truck Driver Dies, Cleaner Injured Near Tembhode; Case Registered Posthumously
Mumbai News: Hindu Math Leaders Defend Gorakshaks, Say 'They Are Wrongly Accused Of Misconduct'
Mumbai News: Hindu Math Leaders Defend Gorakshaks, Say 'They Are Wrongly Accused Of Misconduct'
Union Minister JP Nadda Inaugurates 'Namo Van' In Rohtak On PM Modi’s 75th Birthday
Union Minister JP Nadda Inaugurates 'Namo Van' In Rohtak On PM Modi’s 75th Birthday

Possible delays for down trains

Officials have cautioned that down trains heading towards Surat may experience delays due to the temporary disruption. Passengers onboard are reported to be safe, and operations are expected to resume soon.

Budget Advertisement: To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai–Pune Expressway Tragedy: 25-Year-Old Truck Driver Dies, Cleaner Injured Near Tembhode; Case...

Mumbai–Pune Expressway Tragedy: 25-Year-Old Truck Driver Dies, Cleaner Injured Near Tembhode; Case...

Mumbai News: Hindu Math Leaders Defend Gorakshaks, Say 'They Are Wrongly Accused Of Misconduct'

Mumbai News: Hindu Math Leaders Defend Gorakshaks, Say 'They Are Wrongly Accused Of Misconduct'

Thane GRP Rescues Abducted 2-Year-Old, Arrests Suspect On Tutari Express In Midnight Operation

Thane GRP Rescues Abducted 2-Year-Old, Arrests Suspect On Tutari Express In Midnight Operation

Maharashtra To Modernise Historic Sassoon Dock With Finnish Technological Collaboration

Maharashtra To Modernise Historic Sassoon Dock With Finnish Technological Collaboration

Flash And Flames Reported In Mumbai Central–Valsad Fast Passenger Loco; No Injuries; VIDEO

Flash And Flames Reported In Mumbai Central–Valsad Fast Passenger Loco; No Injuries; VIDEO