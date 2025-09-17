Flash And Flames Reported In Mumbai Central–Valsad Fast Passenger Loco; No Injuries; VIDEO

The train was en route when the incident occurred and is currently stationed safely at Kelve Road platform | X/ @fpjindia

A minor incident involving flash and flames was reported in the electric locomotive of Train No. 59023 Mumbai Central – Valsad Fast Passenger at 7:56 pm on Wednesday. The train was en route when the incident occurred and is currently stationed safely at Kelve Road platform.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Passengers safe, precautionary measures taken

According to railway authorities, no passengers were harmed and no injuries have been reported. As a precaution, the Overhead Electric (OHE) supply was temporarily switched off to ensure complete safety during inspection and response.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Senior railway officials and technical staff are present at the site to assess the situation and carry out necessary checks. Restoration work is currently underway.

Possible delays for down trains

Officials have cautioned that down trains heading towards Surat may experience delays due to the temporary disruption. Passengers onboard are reported to be safe, and operations are expected to resume soon.

Budget Advertisement: To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in

