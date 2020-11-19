Fishermen await separate fisheries department in Thane district even after 5 years

The fishing community from the coastal areas of Uttan have demanded a separate fisheries department for the Thane district. Presently, hundreds of fishermen from the region are forced to travel all the way to Palghar where the office of the Assistant Commissioner of Fisheries is located for their profession related work including registration of fishing vessels, diesel subsidy and for other government schemes.

Notably, the split of Thane district into two parts paved the way for the creation of Maharashtra's 36th district, Palghar, in 2015. However, the fisheries department office located in Palghar continues to cater the needs of fishermen of both the districts, for more than five years.

Fishermen from as far as Chendni Koiliwada, Diwale, Ghansoli, Belapur, Vashi, Navi Mumbai, Bhayandar Creek, Uttan, Pali and Chowk in Thane district are still dependent on the Palghar office.

In his letter to the State Fisheries Department, fishing community leader and former municipal corporator Bernard D’mello has sought creation of an independent fisheries department with the required infrastructure and appointment of a separate assistant commissioner for Thane district.

“Thane district is home to around 900 to 1000 mechanized trawlers and more than 400 traditional fishing boats. Since a majority of boats are owned by fishermen from this belt, we have requested the government to start the office in Uttan,” said Bernard.

“Apart from being able to attend to basic needs of fishermen faster, it will also facilitate the state government to provide better infrastructure facilities in this coastal belt,” said a fisherman.