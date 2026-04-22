First Commercial Shoot At Mumbai Metro Line 2B Earns ₹20 lakh, MMRDA Strengthens Non-Fare Revenue Strategy | file photo

Mumbai: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has facilitated the first-ever commercial advertisement shoot at Mumbai Metro Line 2B marking a significant milestone in the evolution of Mumbai’s metro ecosystem.



The shoot was conducted at Mandale Metro Station, along with ad filmed inside an operational metro train, under the provisions of the MMMOCL Premises Hiring Policy for Events, including Film Shoots. This initiative reflects a strategic shift towards leveraging metro infrastructure as a multi-dimensional urban asset beyond its primary mobility function.



In a strong validation of this approach, the activity has generated a revenue of Rs 20.35 lakh (including GST), reinforcing MMRDA’s focused push towards strengthening Non-Fare Box Revenue (NFBR) streams. This forms a critical component of the Authority’s long-term strategy to enhance financial resilience while progressively reducing dependence on fare-based income.





Last year’s non-fare box revenue contributions were approximately Rs 81 crore, highlighting the expanding commercial potential of Mumbai’s rapidly growing metro network.



Beyond revenue generation, this landmark initiative positions the metro system as a vibrant urban platform for creative, commercial, and media engagement. With its modern architecture, high standards of cleanliness, and operational efficiency, Mumbai’s metro corridors present an ideal setting for film shoots, advertising campaigns, and digital content production.



As part of its proactive outreach, Maha Mumbai Metro has extended an open invitation to production houses, filmmakers, and content creators to explore its world-class infrastructure for transport-centric shoots and commercial collaborations. Backed by structured policies and streamlined approval mechanisms, the ecosystem is designed to enable seamless execution while maintaining operational integrity.





This milestone underscores MMRDA’s commitment to building a future-ready, financially sustainable metro network, where infrastructure not only moves people efficiently but also generates value through innovative and diversified revenue streams further strengthening the vision of a more integrated and economically vibrant Mumbai Metropolitan Region.



Dr. Sanjay Mukherjee, IAS, Metropolitan Commissioner MMRDA and Chairman Maha Mumbai Metro Said, “We are reimagining metro infrastructure as a multi-dimensional urban asset. By driving Non-Fare Box Revenue through such initiatives, we are building a financially sustainable system that supports affordable mobility while delivering a richer, more integrated commuter experience.“



For further assistance and enquiries related to advertisements, film shoots, and other commercial activities at metro stations and onboard trains, please visit: www.mmmocl.co.in

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Building on this momentum, premises (Video Shooting in the train & on Station) hiring has demonstrated consistent growth over recent years:

• FY 2024–25: Rs 20.41 lakh

• FY 2025–26: Rs 25.96 lakh

• FY 2026–27: (current): Rs 20.35 lakh





Non-Fare Box Revenue (NFBR) streams include

• Telecom services Advertisements at Metro Station

• Advertisements on trains

• Ev Charging Stations

• Kiosks on Stations

• Commercial Film / Ad Shooting

. Station Naming and Branding Rights