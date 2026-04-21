Mumbai Metro 3 Update: New Lifts Now Operational At Vidhan Bhavan, Santacruz & BKC Stations, Enhancing Accessibility For Commuters | Details Here

Mumbai: Metro Line 3, also known as Aqua Line, shared an update stating that new lift facilities have become operational at several key stations, including Vidhan Bhavan, Santacruz, and BKC. The Metro authorities stated that the addition of these lift services will enhance accessibility and improve commuter convenience at station entry and exit points along the corridor.

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Which lifts are now operational at key stations?

At Vidhan Bhavan Metro Station, lift services have started at Gate A1, providing entry and exit access from the Veej Bhavan side.

At Santacruz Metro Station, a lift at Gate A1 is now operational, connecting commuters to the University of Mumbai’s Kalina campus side.

At the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) Metro Station, two lifts are now operational, one at Gate A3 near the ITO Junction Bus Stop, and another at Gate B1 towards Sant Dnyaneshwar Marg.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Mumbai Metro Line 3 also informed passengers of the opening of new gates at Jagannath Shankar Sheth, Acharya Atre Chowk & Worli Station. With the opening of the new entry/exit gates, travelling to Maratha Mandir, Kamala Mills compound, and MCGM Engineering Hub became easy for commuters.

Mumbai Metro has announced gate openings at three stations for commuter convenience. At Jagannath Shankar Sheth (Mumbai Central), Gate B4 opens for access to Maratha Mandir. Acharya Atre Chowk will open Gates A1 and A2 near MCGM Engineering Hub, while Worli Metro Station's Gate A2 opens near Kamala Mills Compound.

Though the underground metro corridor significantly improved north-south connectivity in the city and has been a preferred mode of transport for people, however lack of network access emerged as a key concern for commuters.

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