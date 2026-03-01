Harsh Goenka Praises Mumbai Metro 3, Calls His Experience Best Than Paris, London & New York

Harsh Goenka Praises Mumbai Metro 3, Calls Experience ‘Best’ Than Paris, London & New York |

Mumbai: Industrialist Harsh Goenka has praised the Mumbai Metro Line 3, also known as the Aqua Line and called his recent travel experience better than metro systems in Paris, London and New York.

Yesterday, for the first time, I travelled on the Mumbai Metro. I must confess, I was pleasantly surprised. The station was spotless. The train arrived exactly on time. It was efficient, organized, and remarkably uncrowded. And bumping into my office colleagues was a special… pic.twitter.com/YtMFHk8C1f — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) February 28, 2026

Sharing his experience on his official handle on X (formerly Twitter), Goenka said he travelled on the Mumbai Metro for the first time and was pleasantly surprised. He described the station as spotless and said the train arrived exactly on time. According to him, the system was efficient, organised and remarkably uncrowded.

Goenka said he has travelled on metros in Paris, London and New York, but found his experience on Mumbai Metro 3 'definitely the best' among them.

In his post, he raised a serious question on the quality of Mumbai roads and asked, "If we can build and maintain world-class metro systems, why can’t we demand the same standards for our roads?"

About Mumbai Metro 3

The final stretch of the Metro Line 3, connecting Worli to Cuffe Parade, was inaugurated by PM Modi on October 8. With this, the entire stretch of Mumbai’s first fully underground metro corridor of 33.5 kilometres with 27 stations, including 26 underground, was opened for the public on October 9.

Since the beginning of the metro line, it witnessed a massive response from Mumbaikars and also become part of their daily mode of transport to reach work. On February 2, the metro crossed 3 crore rides. In October, according to official data, the metro line had recorded a total ridership of 38.63 lakh passengers, with an overall daily average of 1,41,024.

Last year, a traffic police survey conducted also showed that congestion around the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) area reduced by 30 per cent since the metro began operations.

