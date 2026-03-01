 Harsh Goenka Praises Mumbai Metro 3, Calls His Experience Best Than Paris, London & New York
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiHarsh Goenka Praises Mumbai Metro 3, Calls His Experience Best Than Paris, London & New York

Harsh Goenka Praises Mumbai Metro 3, Calls His Experience Best Than Paris, London & New York

Industrialist Harsh Goenka termed Mumbai Metro Line 3 ‘definitely the best’ compared to metros in Paris, London and New York. He highlighted its cleanliness, punctuality and organisation. However, he raised concerns about poor road standards, asking why similar excellence cannot be ensured for Mumbai’s road infrastructure.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Sunday, March 01, 2026, 02:39 PM IST
article-image
Harsh Goenka Praises Mumbai Metro 3, Calls Experience ‘Best’ Than Paris, London & New York |

Mumbai: Industrialist Harsh Goenka has praised the Mumbai Metro Line 3, also known as the Aqua Line and called his recent travel experience better than metro systems in Paris, London and New York.

Sharing his experience on his official handle on X (formerly Twitter), Goenka said he travelled on the Mumbai Metro for the first time and was pleasantly surprised. He described the station as spotless and said the train arrived exactly on time. According to him, the system was efficient, organised and remarkably uncrowded.

Read Also
Maharashtra Legislative Council Chairman Ram Shinde Picks Mumbai Metro Line 3 To Beat Traffic;...
article-image

Goenka said he has travelled on metros in Paris, London and New York, but found his experience on Mumbai Metro 3 'definitely the best' among them.

In his post, he raised a serious question on the quality of Mumbai roads and asked, "If we can build and maintain world-class metro systems, why can’t we demand the same standards for our roads?"

FPJ Shorts
Harsh Goenka Praises Mumbai Metro 3, Calls His Experience Best Than Paris, London & New York
Harsh Goenka Praises Mumbai Metro 3, Calls His Experience Best Than Paris, London & New York
Nagaland State Lottery Result: March 01, 2026, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Yamuna Sambad Morning Sunday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: March 01, 2026, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Yamuna Sambad Morning Sunday Weekly Draw
'Be Polite...': Iran Tells US At UN Meet; Mike Waltz Replies, 'Not Going To Dignify This'
'Be Polite...': Iran Tells US At UN Meet; Mike Waltz Replies, 'Not Going To Dignify This'
'Iran's Armed Forces Chief Of Staff, Abdolrahim Mousavi, Killed In US-Israeli Military Strikes': State media
'Iran's Armed Forces Chief Of Staff, Abdolrahim Mousavi, Killed In US-Israeli Military Strikes': State media
Read Also
Pune Metro’s Hinjawadi–Shivajinagar Line 3 Completes Trial Run, Nears Public Operations
article-image

About Mumbai Metro 3

The final stretch of the Metro Line 3, connecting Worli to Cuffe Parade, was inaugurated by PM Modi on October 8. With this, the entire stretch of Mumbai’s first fully underground metro corridor of 33.5 kilometres with 27 stations, including 26 underground, was opened for the public on October 9.

Read Also
Kondhwa–Yewalewadi May Get 20km Elevated Metro Extension By 2030-31, Surveys Underway
article-image

Since the beginning of the metro line, it witnessed a massive response from Mumbaikars and also become part of their daily mode of transport to reach work. On February 2, the metro crossed 3 crore rides. In October, according to official data, the metro line had recorded a total ridership of 38.63 lakh passengers, with an overall daily average of 1,41,024.

Last year, a traffic police survey conducted also showed that congestion around the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) area reduced by 30 per cent since the metro began operations.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on