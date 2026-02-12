Pune Metro’s Hinjawadi–Shivajinagar Line 3 Completes Trial Run, Nears Public Operations

Big Relief For Pune Commuters: Hinjawadi-Shivajinagar Metro Line To Be Operational By March 2026 | File Photo

Pune: Pune Metro’s vital Line 3 corridor, connecting Hinjawadi–Maan to Shivajinagar over a stretch of 23.203 km, has successfully completed its trial run, bringing the project a major step closer to commercial operations.

The successful testing phase confirms the readiness of key systems and marks a significant milestone in the city’s expanding metro network. Once operational, the corridor is expected to offer a fast, safe, and modern travel option for thousands of daily commuters.

The new line will directly link Hinjawadi IT Park, prominent educational institutions, and major business districts with the heart of Pune. It is set to dramatically improve daily travel for IT professionals, students, and office-goers while easing pressure on busy road corridors.

Officials said the metro line will play a crucial role in reducing traffic congestion, cutting travel time, lowering fuel consumption, and minimising air pollution, making it an important step toward environment-friendly and sustainable urban transport.

With the completion of the trial run, Line 3 is now being viewed as a game-changing infrastructure project that will redefine public transportation in Pune. The corridor is expected to strengthen the city’s transition towards a smarter, faster, and more connected urban ecosystem.

The project is also being hailed as a key milestone in Pune’s infrastructure growth, setting new standards for integrated transport systems and future-ready urban development.