Citizens’ Group Writes To BMC Commissioner, Urges Corporators To Use Metro Or BEST Instead Of Dedicated Parking At Gymkhana | File Pic

Mumbai: Days after the ruling BJP proposed the construction of a dedicated parking facility for the corporators at the gymkhana opposite BMC headquarter, a citizens’ group has written to the Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide stating that corporators should instead be encouraged to use the metro or bus services.

The BJP’s move came after 20 corporators were reportedly penalised by the traffic department for parking their vehicles on the main road outside civic headquarters. The parking lot has been proposed at the gymkhana plot where a new civic hall and a building is proposed.

CAT Suggests Refurbishing Existing Gymkhana

In its letter, Conservation Action Trust (CAT) has suggested that the existing BMC gymkhana should be refurbished and made available not just to BMC staff but also government staff so that its utilisation improves. "Our corporators who are reluctant to pay fines for illegal parking should be encouraged to use the services provided by BEST, as well as Metro 3."https://youtu.be/7IoFK-k336c?si=9wBxzHcgVMTzxKSt

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CAT in its letter has also opposed to any proposal to construct a dedicated gymkhana for IAS officials on salt-pan land in Wadala. "Assuming that the news reports are true, we would like to point out that any construction on salt pan lands would be a violation of the CRZ notification. We would therefore like to suggest that the existing Sachivalaya gymkhana be refurbished for the benefit of our officers," the letter added.

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