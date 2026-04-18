Mumbai's HBT Trauma Care Hospital In Crisis As Contract Workers Strike For 3rd Day Over Unpaid Salaries, PF

Health services at HBT Trauma Care Hospital in Jogeshwari were severely disrupted as housekeeping staff and other contract workers continued their strike for a third consecutive day over unpaid salaries and statutory dues. |

Mumbai: Health services at HBT Trauma Care Hospital in Jogeshwari were severely disrupted as housekeeping staff and other contract workers continued their strike for a third consecutive day over unpaid salaries and statutory dues. The situation escalated on Saturday, with reports that patients were not admitted and even doctors were prevented from entering the premises.

Three months' salary, 27 months' PF dues pending

The hospital’s housekeeping operations, outsourced to a private agency, are at the centre of the dispute. Workers allege that they have not been paid for the past three months, while provident fund (PF) contributions have remained unpaid for as long as 27 months. These lapses have intensified anger among employees, triggering the ongoing protest.

Sneha Hattarki, a supervisor at the private agency and deputed at the hospital, alleged that workers had already lost 12 months of PF contributions after a previous contractor’s contract ended. “The contract of one of the firms also ended, and we stand to lose at least 27 months of pending PF contributions. In addition, we have not received salaries for the past three months,” she said.

March 16 meeting held at dean's office to address grievances

A key meeting to address these grievances was held on March 16, 2026, at the dean’s office under the chairmanship of Dr Dev Shetty at HBT Medical College and R N Cooper Hospital, Juhu. The meeting brought together hospital authorities, senior officials, and union representatives from multiple worker organisations. Discussions focused on long-standing violations affecting outsourced workers, particularly those employed through Careone.

Union representatives highlighted serious irregularities, including non-payment of PF and ESIC contributions between 2021 and 2024. Workers also raised concerns about wages not being paid in accordance with minimum wage laws, delays of up to three months, and unpaid wage differences accumulated over the past eight years. Issues related to incomplete or undocumented Diwali bonus payments further pointed to gaps in financial accountability.

Protest began Thursday, intensified Friday and Saturday

With no relief in sight, contract workers began protesting on Thursday, with the agitation intensifying on Friday and Saturday. “We are left with no option but to protest,” said another worker.

Meanwhile, the hospital administration reportedly brought in replacement workers for cleaning and housekeeping during the protest period, but they were prevented from entering by the protesters.

Attempts by Free Press Journal to contact Medical Superintendent Dr Hanumant Waikule for comment were unsuccessful, as calls and messages went unanswered.

However, Dr Dev Shetty, Dean of HBT Medical College and R N Cooper Hospital, Juhu informed that funds were already released to the vendor on Friday and now it's the vendor's responsibility to make payment to them.

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