 Tanker Carrying Flammable Gas Overturns On Mumbai–Ahmedabad Highway In Palghar, Triggers Major Traffic Jams
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Tanker Carrying Flammable Gas Overturns On Mumbai–Ahmedabad Highway In Palghar, Triggers Major Traffic Jams

A tanker carrying hazardous material overturned near Waghoba Ghat in Palghar, disrupting traffic on the Mumbai–Ahmedabad Highway. Authorities halted movement on both carriageways as fire brigade and police teams responded to safety concerns. The accident, reportedly caused by overspeeding, led to long vehicle queues and major inconvenience for commuters.

Megha ParmarUpdated: Saturday, April 18, 2026, 06:55 PM IST
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A tanker carrying flammable gas overturned near Waghoba Ghat at Manor in Palghar district on the Mumbai–Ahmedabad Highway, causing major traffic disruption on Saturday. |

Palghar, Maharashtra: A tanker carrying flammable gas overturned near Waghoba Ghat at Manor in Palghar district on the Mumbai–Ahmedabad Highway, causing major traffic disruption on Saturday.

Overspeeding led to crash, hazardous butyric acid onboard

According to initial reports, the driver lost control of the vehicle due to overspeeding, leading to the accident. The tanker is believed to have been transporting hazardous butyric acid, raising safety concerns in the area.

Upon receiving information, fire brigade personnel, traffic police, and senior district police officials rushed to the spot to manage the situation. As a precautionary measure and to facilitate the removal of the tanker, traffic on both the Mumbai-bound and Gujarat-bound lanes was completely halted for some time.

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The incident resulted in long queues of vehicles on both sides of the highway, causing significant inconvenience to commuters. Authorities are working on a war footing to clear the tanker and restore normal traffic movement while ensuring public safety.

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