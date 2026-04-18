Dadar Railway Station Upgrade Gains Speed: Elevated Decks, FOB Links To Ease 2–3 Lakh Daily Passenger Rush

Dadar railway station | Vijay Gohil (Representational Image)

Mumbai: Work on the much-awaited upgrade at Dadar Railway Station (Western Railway) has picked up pace, with MRVC accelerating construction of elevated decks. Key foundation work is now underway despite a heavy daily footfall of 2–3 lakh passengers, as the project aims to ease congestion and improve north–south connectivity.

Two-phase plan with decks, stairs, escalators, lifts

The project, being executed in two phases, will introduce large elevated decks linking multiple foot overbridges (FOBs), along with new passenger amenities. In Phase I, a 96 m x 32 m deck will connect two north-end FOBs across Platforms 1, 2 and 3, with four staircases, three escalators and two elevators planned. Phase II includes a 100 m x 14 m deck linking the second north FOB to an existing 12 m-wide FOB at the south end of Platform 1. This phase also involves demolition of the existing station office building, addition of two staircases, one escalator and one lift, and dismantling of a 5 m-wide FOB between Platforms 1 and 2.

Officials said the integrated deck system will allow seamless movement across FOBs, significantly reducing bottlenecks at one of the city’s most crowded interchange stations. “Carrying out construction at an operational station like Dadar is always challenging due to the heavy rush. Despite that, we are maintaining steady progress,” a senior official said.

Temporary staircases, pile caps, steel fabrication in progress

On the ground, temporary arrangements have been put in place to facilitate ongoing work. Two temporary staircases have been commissioned on the north FOB at Platforms 1 and 2/3 to support deck foundation work. So far, casting of two pile caps on Platform 1 has been completed, while work on four footings is currently in progress. Fabrication of the steel structure for the deck is also underway.

Dadar station handles an estimated 2–3 lakh passengers daily, making it a critical node in Mumbai’s suburban rail network. The upgrade is expected to ease peak-hour crowding, improve passenger dispersal, and enhance safety during inter-platform transfers.

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