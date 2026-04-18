World Heritage Day 2026: Mumbai’s CSMVS Hosts Cultural Programmes, Workshops And Live Art Demonstrations

CSMVS hosts vibrant heritage activities and performances to mark World Heritage Day in Mumbai | File Photo

Mumbai, April 18, 2026: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya (CSMVS) celebrated World Heritage Day on Saturday with an array of cultural programmes, art workshops, and live demonstrations by artists, drawing students, families and arts enthusiasts to an afternoon of art, tradition and learning.

Museum turns into interactive cultural hub

The museum was transformed into an interactive cultural hub, where attendees engaged with India’s diverse heritage through workshops, live demonstrations and performances. The initiative aimed to bring history and tradition closer to the public in an accessible and immersive format.

Director calls for stronger commitment to heritage preservation

CSMVS Director General Sabyasachi Mukherjee emphasised the need for a deeper commitment to heritage preservation. He noted that while awareness about cultural heritage has grown, it must be accompanied by a stronger sense of responsibility.

“Heritage is not just about monuments or artefacts, but our collective memory,” he said, adding that safeguarding it requires active participation from society.

Hands-on demonstrations showcase traditional crafts

Among the key attractions were hands-on demonstrations such as the Handloom Weaving Experience, Sholapeeth Flower Making and Stone Tool Making.

These sessions offered visitors a rare glimpse into traditional crafts and ancient techniques, highlighting the skill and knowledge embedded in India’s artisanal practices.

Cultural performances and workshops engage visitors

A highlight of the event was a Kathak recital by Prachi Wagh, whose performance captivated audiences with its elegance and expressive storytelling.

In addition, a Madhubani postcard-making workshop encouraged participants to explore a renowned folk art form through creative engagement.

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Storytelling session brings Assam’s culture alive

The storytelling session, “Anuradha Dances the Bihu,” brought the cultural richness of Assam to life, weaving together narrative and performance to showcase the festive spirit of the region. Such activities underscored the museum’s efforts to present heritage as a dynamic and evolving experience.

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