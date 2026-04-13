World Heritage Day 2026: UP Tourism Invites Citizens To Celebrate Heritage Week With Creative Campaigns | Canv

As World Heritage Day approaches, Uttar Pradesh Tourism has rolled out two unique, people-centric campaigns aimed at bringing the idea of heritage closer to everyday life. Celebrated on April 18 each year, the occasion is being marked with a week-long initiative encouraging citizens to actively participate and rediscover cultural roots.

Moving beyond monuments and popular landmarks, the campaigns focus on personal connections and untold stories. One of the initiatives, ‘Share Your Personal Treasure’, invites individuals to showcase meaningful objects from their homes, ranging from heirloom jewellery and vintage photographs to handwritten letters and old coins. Participants are encouraged to pair these items with short narratives, highlighting their emotional and historical significance, especially within families.

Alongside this, the second campaign, ‘UP Heritage Through My Lens’, taps into visual storytelling. Citizens are encouraged to capture lesser-known heritage spots, be it a quiet temple, a forgotten stepwell, a bustling traditional market or a hidden shrine, through photos and short videos. The idea is to spotlight places that may not feature on mainstream travel lists but hold deep cultural value within local communities.

Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh emphasised that heritage goes far beyond grand structures. He noted that these initiatives aim to inspire people, especially the youth, to connect with their roots in a more personal and creative way.

Designed to be inclusive, both campaigns allow participation through simple mobile photography and storytelling formats, making it accessible to students, families, homemakers and content creators alike. By blending personal memories with local exploration, Uttar Pradesh Tourism is redefining heritage as something that lives not just in monuments, but also in everyday experiences and stories.