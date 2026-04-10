Anant Ambani Cuts Massive Book Theme Cake In Jamnagar; Ranveer Singh, Mukesh & Radhika Ambani Join | WATCH

Jamnagar turned into a star-studded celebration hub as Anant Ambani marked his 31st birthday in the presence of family, close friends and several Bollywood celebrities. From lavish setups to heartfelt moments, visuals from the grand celebrations continue to flood social media.

One of the standout moments from the festivities came during the launch event of Vantara University, where Anant was seen cutting a massive, intricately designed cake. The cake, shaped like an open book, became the centrepiece of the evening, symbolising a new chapter in his journey and vision.

The ‘pages’ of the cake featured thoughtful inscriptions such as “a new chapter for wildlife and wisdom,” “launching a legacy for wildlife education” and “where nature meets knowledge,” reflecting Anant’s deep commitment towards conservation and education initiatives.

Surrounded by his father Mukesh Ambani and wife Radhika Merchant, Anant cut the cake using a ceremonial knife. Heartwarming visuals captured the family sharing the moment together, feeding each other cake, while Mukesh Ambani was also seen affectionately kissing his son on the cheek, adding a personal touch to the otherwise grand affair.

The celebrations also saw the presence of several Bollywood stars, including Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan, among others like Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, who added to the glamour of the evening.

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In another viral video shared by the Instagram handle @ambani_update, Anant Ambani woke up to a grand surprise from his staff and wife, Radhika. As he walks into a room full of rose decor, his staff showers him with rose petals while his wife, Radhika & Anant chuckle. Further in the moment, Radhika Merchant gives a warm hug to her husband and places a kiss on his cheek, a moment worth a million dollars for the couple as they share the joyous moment together with their loved ones.