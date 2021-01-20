Fire breaks out at private hall in Thane; no casualty

Thane: A fire broke out in a hall used to hold spiritual discourses in Maharashtra's Thane city on Wednesday, a civic official said.

No one was injured in the blaze which erupted around 12.15 am in the private hall located in Panchpakhadi area, Thane civic body's regional disaster management cell chief Santosh Kadam said. The premises was destroyed in the blaze, he said, adding that three fire engines were rushed to the spot and the flames were doused by around 2.30 am. A probe into the cause of the fire is underway, he added.