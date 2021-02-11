Thane: Fire breaks out at a flat in Naupada area, one hurt

A 22 year old man, received major burn injuries after a fire broke out at his residence, in Naupada area of Thane, on Thursday.

"The incident took place during afternoon hours, at the third floor of Samrat building, in Naupada, Thane. Following the screaming sound of the victim, his family members rushed to save him and trying to extinguish the fire," said fire official from Thane.

The incident led to major burn injuries to the victim, staying with his parents and one brother.

"Mohit Manohar Jaitpal, 22, has received 75 percent of burn injuries. He who is fond of drawing and paintings was doing painting work in his hall room, while his mother was busy in the kitchen and his brother in another room at their home, when the incident occurred," said a TMC official.

Jaitpal was first admitted to one of the private hospitals in Thane and has now shifted to National burns Centre, in Airoli, Navi Mumbai.

"According to the doctor, the victim has received major injuries on his face, spinal part of the body, hands and legs," added the fire official.

The reason behind the fire is not yet identified.

"While, investigation we spotted colours used for canvas paintings, colour spray bottles, terpentile, candle, mobile charger and mosquito spray, near the table where he was carrying out his activity. Hence, we suspect it could be short-circuit or any colour spray could have come in contact with the candle. However, the exact reason behind the fire is not yet identified," said a fire official from Thane.