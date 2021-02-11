Watch: Fire breaks out in Mumbai Metro 3 tunnel at MIDC, Andheri East

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) stated, it was low-level fire and fire officials were soon able to bring it under control. According to the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) officials, no causality were reported from the spot of incident, the flames were seen around 1.55 pm and the fire was brought under control around 2.30 pm on Thursday.

This is the third fire incident this week in the Andheri area. Earlier this week on Tuesday, a fire broke out at the Versova fish market and on Wednesday four people were injured after a cylinder blast took place at a godown in Andheri West's Yari Road.