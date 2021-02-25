Final year last semester examinations likely to be conducted via online mode: Mumbai University

Mumbai: Degree colleges and universities are vouching for online examinations for upcoming summer semester examinations in the wake of rising coronavirus cases in Mumbai. Though the University of Mumbai (MU) has not yet confirmed the pattern or mode of conduct of final year last semester exams, sources from MU are hinting at online examinations.

A senior official from the MU examination department said, "As most degree colleges are now familiar with the online examination process and have developed technical systems for the same, we will conduct summer semester exams via online mode. In addition, we will also suggest colleges to conduct exams via offline mode for those students who do not have access to technical systems and are unable to appear for online exams."

Currently, degree colleges are conducting college-level semester examinations for first year (FY) and second year (SY) students of Undergraduate (UG) programmes via online mode.

Hetal Mehta, a professor of Economics said, "Students and professors have got a hang of online exams. But there are some students who are unable to appear via online mode."

Also, the summer semester exams will include the final year last semester examinations. Anushree Lokur, principal of Ramnarain Ruia College, Matunga, said, "The challenge is to conduct final year practical tests via online mode of certain courses. There are certain programmes mainly under the Science stream where practicals tests are important and carry significant marks."