Fearing second wave, BMC begins testing hawkers and shop owners

With the fear of the second wave of COVID-19 lurking over the city, the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has started targeted testing for hawkers, shop owners, helpers and transporters in crowded markets to tap positive cases. The civic body has stated that those street vendors who refuse the test will be barred from doing business. This decision has been taken in the interest of the citizens.

Not only this, but many wards are restarting fever clinics and health camps in slum areas that were discontinued after the number of cases began dropping. "Post-Diwali, the outbreak of coronavirus in some states has surged. Health experts have warned that the second wave of virus is also expected in Mumbai. A few days of revelry led to the inter-mingling of the population with several even flouting safety protocols of wearing masks and maintaining physical distance. Also, with the number of cases dropping in the city, people have started coming out in large numbers to visit markets and shops," said a senior BMC official.

As a result, the BMC has put its wards on high alert to manage crowds. With this in mind, the municipal corporation has started testing all the peddlers in Mumbai and testing camps are being organised. “In markets, we are actively testing shop owners and hawkers. So far, no trend of increase in cases has been noticed. However, hawkers who refuse to test themselves will be barred from doing business. This decision has been taken in the interest of all," the official said.

According to the assistant municipal commissioner of R Central ward (Borivali and part of Charkop) said, " In the last two days, 667 hawkers in Borivali have been tested for RT PCR, while 270 hawkers have been tested with the rapid antigen test. Out of these, 18 were detected with coronary heart disease." R Central ward is one of the most affected wards in the city.

Assistant Municipal Commissioner of R North ward (Dahisar and Parts of Borivali) Sandhya Nandedkar said, "We have already started testing hawkers and shopkeepers. We have formed a strategy wherein we will keep a cycle of 15 days for the hawkers. Once tested, the same hawker and shopkeeper will have to undergo another test 15 days later. There is a fear of the second wave. Hawkers and shopkeepers are the most vulnerable. They have to meet many people, exchange currency and have common touch points around them. Also, they can be super spreaders due to the same factor."