Fear for my life in jail, says Rhea Chakraborty; Files for bail in sessions court

Rhea Chakraborty, actor and girlfriend of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput currently in the eye of the storm in his death case, filed a bail plea before the sessions court on Wednesday, saying she feared for her life in jail as she has been receiving rape and death threats over the last few months.

Her brother Showik also sought bail. Rhea said in her bail application that no drugs or psychotropic substances have been seized from her and the allegations of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) pertain to small quantities of drugs and are bailable offences.



Her advocate Satish Maneshinde contended in the plea that Section 27A of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, which pertains to financing of illicit traffic of drugs and harbouring of offenders has been applied on her and her brother Showik, while it has not been applied to their co-accused, against whom similar allegations have been made. Some of her co-accused, even those from whom a total of 59 gms of drugs were seized, have been granted bail.



Further, the actor’s plea said that as per allegations, she had only co-ordinated the procurement of drugs for her late boyfriend and sometimes made payments for them and based on these allegations, the agency has termed her “an active member of the drug syndicate”.



It pointed out that the case is silent on the amount of financing or quantum of drugs procured. It also said that there is no allegation of her procuring drugs outside the duration of her relationship with the late actor and that the NCB has not shown any connection between her and drug peddlers or suppliers.



Rhea was coerced into making self-incriminatory confessions which she has already retracted, the plea said.



It also pointed out that she had been interrogated at a stretch of eight hours by multiple male officers and lady officers were not present, as mandated by law.



A magistrate court where Rhea Chakraborty had been produced through video-conferencing on Tuesday after her arrest, had rejected her bail plea and remanded her in judicial custody to Byculla Jail.



The NCB opposed the bail plea of Showik. Their co-accused Anuj Keswani, from whom LSD was seized, was sent to NCB custody for custodial interrogation till September 14. The bail pleas of Zaid Vilatra and Abdel Basit Parihar were partly heard and will continue to be heard on Thursday. The court will also hear Rhea’s and Showik’s bail pleas on Thursday.

