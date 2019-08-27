Fate of 1,821 trees to be cut for 3 Metro corridors will be decided today, says BMC

Mumbai: The BMC Tree Authority on Tuesday will decide the fate of 1,821 trees proposed for felling for the three metro corridors (Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ, Metro-3), (Wadala- Kasarvadavali Metro-4) and (Lokhandwala-Jogeshwari-Vikhroli-Kanjurmarg, Metro-6). A public hearing is scheduled in the office of the Tree Authority at Byculla Zoo from 2.30pm.

Alert activists and environmentalist, who have repeatedly expressed their concerns and raised their voice against the governing agencies for mercilessly felling the trees for the sake of alleged infrastructure development, has started a campaign on social media — Facebook and Twitter — asking citizens to join in large numbers and save trees.

Zoru Bhathena, activist and petitioner against Mumbai Metro depot in Aarey questions the authorities, “Why should citizens need to chose between a Metro and trees? Why can’t Mumbai have both? How difficult can it be for our government that builds state-of-the-art Metros to save trees?