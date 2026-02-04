Mumbai Horror: CCTV Footage Shows Man Trying To Run Car Over A Woman In Andheri, Day After Sending Acid Attack Message To Friend | Left image from CCTV fooatge, Right image is representative

Mumbai: In a shocking incident from Andheri West, a 29-year-old man allegedly attempted to kill a woman by running his car over her. The horrifying incident was caught on CCTV, which has gone viral. A case has been registered in the Oshiwara police station against the alleged accused.

In the CCTV footage shared by Navarashtra.com, the incident at the entrance gate of Arena Building in Lokhandwala at around 9.30 pm. The video shows the car entering the premises and suddenly speeding towards the woman in an attempt to hit her. As seen in the footage, the woman ran behind the car in rage, while a few bystanders tried to intervene and stop the accused. The man allegedly attempted to ram the car into the woman a second time. However, some residents managed to shut the building gate, preventing any further harm.

What happened?

For the past 9 months, the accused, identified as Mohammad Sheikh, had been allegedly spreading rumours about the victim, who is a model, among his friends and family, which led to several arguments between the two. In the information given by the police to Navarashtra.com, just a few days back, the model and her friend also went to the accused's home to confront him about the rumours he has been spreading, but he did not open the door. The two girls also kept calling his name loudly as he did not step out. The report added that the very next day, the victim's friend received a threat message on her Snapchat of an acid attack. After the threat message, the accused attempted to kill the model by running his car over her.

