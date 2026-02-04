Mumbai Crime: Borivali Real Estate Developer, Son Booked For ₹2.97 Crore Fraud | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Borivali police have registered a cheating case against real estate developer Ashok Jethwa, 66, and his son Mihir (around 40) for allegedly duping a retired shipping employee of Rs 2.12 crore and his mother-in-law of Rs 85 lakh on the pretext of investment and promised flats.

The FIR was filed on February 1. Complainant Prajyot Dabholkar, 60, a Kandivali East resident, approached broker Navinchandra Barkhada, 66, in September 2015 to buy a flat in Borivali West. The broker introduced him to Mihir Jethwa, who claimed he and his father ran a real estate firm in the area and shared details of their projects.

Unconvinced by the flat locations shown, Dabholkar was persuaded by Mihir to invest in upcoming projects instead. Between October 2015 and December 2019, Dabholkar invested Rs 2.12 crore, with assurances of receiving five flats in a Borivali West project. The accused allegedly misappropriated the funds for personal use and failed to return the money or allot flats.

