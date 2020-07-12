Fasten up redevelopment of Dharavi, redevelopment committee urges Maharashtra CM Udhhav Thackeray

The Dharavi Redevelopment Committee has written to CM urging to stop the idea of amending the proposed plan and causing further delay in the project works.

Rajendra Korde Chairman of the committee has said that the Dharavi redevelopment project (DPR) has been delayed by more than 16 years already.

Korde explained, "Due to continuous delays, several residents constructed illegal structures of two to three floors putting additional burden on the existing civic infrastructure.

Dharavi was the worst affected slum cluster of Mumbai due to pandemic. Therefore considering this aspects, now CM Uddhav Thackeray-led state government should expedite the redevelopment project work.

If there are hindrance, like for instance, the revised plan to take railway land is contended to be affecting the proposed project, causing further delays, then government keeping in mind the larger benefit of Dharavi slum dwellers should scrap the plan and go ahead with the previous plan on basis the tender earlier."

Not just due to pandemic but otherwise also the living condition in Dharavi has been deteriorating over the years.

Small narrow lanes, with no sufficent sunlight in houses, has been affecting health. In such ,situation staying in Dharavi has become more dangerous and thus government should fasttrack the project, Korde stated.

Spread over 2.4 sq km, Dharavi, which is home to over 60,000 families, is Asia’s largest slum. Though Dharavi redevelopment plan has been a political agenda from long, but in November 2018, the then CM Devendra Fadnavis had approved a new model for Dharavi redevelopment.