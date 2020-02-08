Farmers to get loan waiver scheme benefit from April 15

Mumbai: Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has instructed all Collectors and Divisional Commissioners to pass on the benefits of the Mahatma Jyotirao Phule farm loan waiver scheme to the farmers by April 15. The implementation of this scheme is scheduled to start in the last week of this month and the state government will daily review the progress of the implementation.

CM Thackeray and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar reviewed the progress of the preparations to implement the flagship scheme of the government. CM, DCM and Chief Secretary Ajoy Mehta discussed it with all Collectors and Divisional Commissioners via video-conferencing.

“The implementation of the farm loan waiver was down on war-footing, adding that the administration had done it in 35 days what would otherwise have taken six months,” a statement issued by CM office stated.

The state government has uploaded the names of 88 per cent farmers eligible for the waiver announced in December last year with an upper limit of Rs 2 lakh, on its portal, officials said.

The eligible farmers in districts like Ahmednagar, Akola, Beed, Buldhana, Jalgaon, Jalna, Nanded, Nashik, Parbhani and Raigad are more than one lakh.

“In Maharashtra, a total of 36.41 lakh farmers have taken loan of up to Rs 2 Lakh. Out of them, till now, the data of 32,16,278 farmers has been uploaded and 95 per cent of them have been linked with Aadhaar. From February 11, scrutiny of how the machinery will function will be done. From February 21, the list of beneficiary farmers will be published,” they said.

The Maharashtra CM reviewed preparations for the roll out with collectors, divisional commissioners and bank officials and asked all stakeholders to provide complete assistance to farmers.

“The announcement of eligible farmers for this scheme will start from February 21. After this, farmers will throng at government offices or centres designated from them. At that time, all government officials and employees should talk with farmers with respect,” CM Thackeray instructed the administration.

“This is the biggest loan waiver scheme in the country. Do not treat farmers as if you are doing any favour. Take care that they should not have any complaint against the administration,” CM and DCM stressed.