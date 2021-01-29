Farm Laws: Anna Hazare withdraws decision to fast after meeting with Devendra Fadnavis and Kailash Choudhary

Activist Anna Hazare has decided to withdraw his decision to launch an indefinite hunger strike against the Union government's new farm laws after a meeting with Union Minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Choudhary and Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Devendra Fadnavis on Friday.
"Anna Hazare has decided not to protest from tomorrow over various demands related to farmers," news agency ANI quoted Anna Hazare's Office as saying.
"MoS Agriculture Kailash Choudhary along with LoP Devendra Fadnavis met Hazare at his hometown Ralegansiddhi today to convince him to not start protest," ANI added in the tweet.
Anna Hazare had announced that he would be launching an indefinite hunger strike against the new farm laws on Saturday at his village Ralegaon Siddhi in Maharashtra.
"I have been demanding reforms in the agriculture sector, but the Centre doesn't seem to be taking right decisions," he had said in a statement issued on Thursday.
"The Centre has no sensitivity left for farmers, which is why I am starting my indefinite fast at my village from January 30," he had added.
Thousands of farmers have been protesting at Delhi's borders demanding rollback of the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.