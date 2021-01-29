Farm Laws: Anna Hazare withdraws decision to fast after meeting with Devendra Fadnavis and Kailash Choudhary

Activist Anna Hazare has decided to withdraw his decision to launch an indefinite hunger strike against the Union government's new farm laws after a meeting with Union Minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Choudhary and Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Devendra Fadnavis on Friday.

"Anna Hazare has decided not to protest from tomorrow over various demands related to farmers," news agency ANI quoted Anna Hazare's Office as saying.

"MoS Agriculture Kailash Choudhary along with LoP Devendra Fadnavis met Hazare at his hometown Ralegansiddhi today to convince him to not start protest," ANI added in the tweet.