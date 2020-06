Fake News Alert: BMC rejects rumour that 169 tested COVID-19 positive in Malad's Omkar Alta Monte Building

On the 100th day of the lockdown, the coronavirus tally in Mumbai increased to 76,294 on Monday with the addition of 1,247 new cases, while the death toll rose to 4,461 after 92 more patients succumbed to the infection, the city civic body said.

As it grapples with the rising number of cases, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said the metropolis has seen improvement in COVID-19 growth and doubling rates.

It also reminded residents of Rs 1,000 fine for stepping out of homes without wearing masks.

A BMC release stated out of the 92 deaths, 21 occurred in the past 24 hours and the remaining 71 earlier, but they were added to the fatality count on Monday.

The civic body said the number of recovered COVID-19 patients increased to 43,545 with 391 patients discharged from hospitals.

According to the release, presently the city has 28,288 active cases, while 763 new suspected COVID-19 patients were admitted in hospitals.