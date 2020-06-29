Coronavirus in Mumbai: G (South) ward sets up telemedicine COVID-19 care at Podar Hospital, Worli

Mainstreaming telemedicine is believed to be the much needed and most transformative change required in the health care system especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic without compromising on quality of care and outcomes.

Considering this, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) G (South) ward (Worli, Prabhadevi, Elphinstone) has set up a 'Telemedicine COVID care' at Podar Hospital in Worli on a pilot basis.

"We have launched a Telemedicine COVID Care center on June 24, as it is the need of the hour. The facility is currently started only at the Podar Hospital's isolation centre. It has been just four days since we set it up. It will be too early for us to say how helpful it is or whether we have decided to replicate the same in other areas. We will monitor how it's working before deciding on our further course of action. The one started at Podar Hospital is a pilot project and in a very initial stage. It's a joint effort by BMC IT team, Price Water Cooper (PWC) consultants and CISCO," Sharad Ughade, Assistant Municipal Corporation of G (South) ward told The Free Press Journal.