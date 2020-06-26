Coronavirus in Kerala: State may face risk of community spread, warns KK Shylaja Teacher

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala may face the risk of community spread of coronavirus breakout any moment, health minister KK Shylaja Teacher, has warned. This is in view of the rising cases where the source of infection is unknown, she said.

The warning by the minister, whose leadership of the health dept saw the state successfully tackle the Nipah virus outbreak in 2018 and mount an effective containment policy during the ongoing Covid-19 crisis, comes a day after she was recognised for her efforts at a UN programme, where she addressed a webinar on Wednesday.

Shylaja Teacher said the situation in Thiruvananthapuram was relatively more grim, as the spread through contacts is rising. Five other states are facing the threat of infection through primary or secondary contacts.

Strict containment measures have been taken in the state capital as the cases increase. State Police chief Lok Nath Behra issued a stern warning on Thursday those who violate Covid protocol, including social distancing, will face strict action and there will be no more letting off with warning.

Shylaja Teacher said the rise in the caseload in state was expected as more people were evacuated from affected zones, including the Gulf countries. For the consecutive seven days, the number of new patients has crossed 100, with the highest number of 152 on Wednesday.