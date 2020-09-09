Fadnavis slams MVA over corona and farmers’ woes

Mumbai: Opposition BJP on the concluding day of the two-day session on Tuesday slammed the Maha Vikas Aghadi government on the mishandling of the coronavirus pandemic and its apathy towards villagers affected by floods and Nisarga Cyclone. The BJP claimed that the state government was not at all serious as Maharashtra has become a corona hotspot at the national level.

BJP legislators sat at the entrance of Vidhan Bhavan and shouted slogans displaying playcards.

The Leader of Opposition in the state assembly lashed out at the state government’s inefficiency. ‘’Corona's position in the state is out of hand. Even in this crisis, corruption is rampant. While providing small state packages, no section of the society has been helped. This government has failed on all fronts,’’ he alleged.

Fadnavis said the number of Covid 19 patients has shot up and the state accounted for 38% of the total deaths in the country. He said there were differences between the government’s announcements and the notification on corona containment. He claimed that poor people were left with no treatment while only 9,000 patients were benefited from the state insurance scheme titled Mahatma Phule Jan Aarogya Yojana.