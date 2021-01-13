Expedite work on two sea link projects in Mumbai: Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday instructed officials to expedite work on the Bandra-Versova and Versova-Virar sea link projects to ease vehicular movement in Mumbai.

According to an official statement, Thackeray gave the instruction during a meeting he chaired here to review these projects, being executed by state-run Maharashtra Road Development Corporation.

The 9.6-km Bandra-Versova sea link aims to address traffic jam issues and save fuel and time of motorists, the statement said. The chief minister suggested during the meeting to connect the coastal road to the Western Express Highway from suburban Versova, it said.